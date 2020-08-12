First dog to test positive for COVID-19 in NC dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT/WVLT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it received its first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 in a dog in the state. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

WECT reported that, on August 3, a client arrived at the NC State Veterinary Hospital with their dog who was demonstrating signs of respiratory distress; unfortunately, the dog died. The client told staff that a member of the family had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and later tested negative.

Officials collected samples from the dog which were tested for the virus and sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory for confirmation.

Officials said a necropsy was performed to determine the dog’s state of health and the cause of death.

“Based on the information available, the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered to be low,” said Dr. Carl Williams, State Public Health Veterinarian.

Additional information regarding SARS-CoV-2 and animals is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

