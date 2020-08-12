Fisk University president placed on leave after protection order
Fisk University placed President Kevin Rome on leave Monday after learning a judge granted a temporary order of protection that an acquaintance sought against him.
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A Davidson Co. judge signed the temporary order on Friday that forbids Rome from having contact with the acquaintance.
Rome’s attorney, Jay Steed, issued a statement saying his client has done nothing wrong and noting that Rome has not been charged with any crime.
The university issued a statement saying Rome has been placed on leave until the matter is resolved.
“As this is a personal matter not connected to the school, we cannot comment on the specifics,” said the statement.
