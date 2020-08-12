Florida state department bans employees from using TikTok at work, on state-issued devices

(WVLT/WTSP) - The Florida Department of Financial Services has banned its employees from using TikTok on state-issued devices and while inside department buildings.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis signed the order Tuesday, according to WTPS. The order also means that employees can’t use TikTok while on their own personal devices while at work.

“The threat TikTok presents far outweighs any benefit the application could provide to official business of the agency and that is why I have decided to immediately ban the application from DFS devices and use of the app within our facilities,” Patronis said. “With reports of direct ties to the Communist Party of China, TikTok is a major security risk to the State of Florida and to the United States, and it has no place on state devices.”

The social media platform has faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks as President Donald Trump ordered a ban on it.

