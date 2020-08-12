Advertisement

Hawkins County mayor extends mandatory mask order

Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee announced he has extended the mandatory mask order for the county through August 29.
(WHSV)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee announced he has extended the mandatory mask order for the county through August 29.

The mayor announced the extension via Facebook Wednesday, August 12. Lee said his decision came after speaking with county residents, whom he says agree with the extension.

“As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, most county residents that I have spoken to are requesting an extension on the mask mandate. With Ballad Health halting admissions and elective surgeries at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital we all have to do our part in preventing the spread of this virus,” Lee said in the post.

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, most county residents that I have spoken to are requesting an extension on...

Posted by Jim Lee on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Lee said the mask order will be in effect until midnight on August 29. The original order went into effect July 17.

“Wearing a mask in public will also help our economy by keeping businesses open,” Lee said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DNA match solves Alaska teen’s 1996 murder

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A DNA match has solved the 1996 strangulation murder of a teenager in southeast Alaska.

News

US shuts down 300 websites for selling fake products amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday it received a temporary restraining order against three defendants in Vietnam who are accused of operating more than 300 fake websites that exploited victims amid the pandemic.

Eye on Education

Knox County Board of Education approves virtual education contract

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County Board of Education will discuss spending millions of dollars to hire online-based teachers out of Florida.

News

Black women with natural hairstyles less likely to get job interviews, research says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Black women with natural hairstyles, including curly afros, twists or braids, are less likely to get job interviews than white women or Black women with straight hair, research says.

Latest News

Grace Christian Academy heading back to school for in-person learning

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances

News

Board of Health says no need for order to limit social gatherings in Knox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health gathered to discuss a vote on a proposed measure to limit social gatherings.

News

Fisk University president placed on leave after protection order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Fisk University placed President Kevin Rome on leave Monday after learning a judge granted a temporary order of protection that an acquaintance sought against him.

News

15-year-old boy is carving wooden flags to support ‘forgotten heroes'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A 15-year-old boy has raised over $13,000 in donations for homeless veterans, special needs children, and first responders by selling and donating wooden flags he carves himself.

News

Knox County School board discusses mask policies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County School Board of Education discussed a broad mask policy for schools Wednesday night.