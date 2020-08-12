Hawkins County mayor extends mandatory mask order

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee announced he has extended the mandatory mask order for the county through August 29.

The mayor announced the extension via Facebook Wednesday, August 12. Lee said his decision came after speaking with county residents, whom he says agree with the extension.

“As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, most county residents that I have spoken to are requesting an extension on the mask mandate. With Ballad Health halting admissions and elective surgeries at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital we all have to do our part in preventing the spread of this virus,” Lee said in the post.

Lee said the mask order will be in effect until midnight on August 29. The original order went into effect July 17.

“Wearing a mask in public will also help our economy by keeping businesses open,” Lee said.

