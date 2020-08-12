Advertisement

“I want to be the best at what I do” Titans LB Jayon Brown changes hairdo, keeps same mindset

Tennessee Titans Linebacker Jayon Brown changed his hairdo but is maintaining the same mindset for this upcoming season, the Tennessee Titans reported.
Jayon Brown shows off his new hair style
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
“I hold myself to high standard,” said Brown, who dyed his hair blue during a stop in Amsterdam. “I want to be the best at what I do.”

The Titans reported Brown is coming off another productive season as inside linebacker with the team.

In 2019, Brown finished with 117 tackles, seven quarterback pressures, a sack, an interception, along with four tackles for a loss. He also picked up a fumble and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown in a win at Oakland.

In three NFL seasons with the Titans, Brown has 291 tackles with 8.5 sacks, 31 QB pressures, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, along with 12 tackles for a loss.

Brown said he spent most of his offseason training in Nashville, “getting faster, stronger and working on my conditioning.”

“Every year when I enter a new year, I want to improve on everything I did good on, and things I didn’t do so good on, every year I want to become a more complete player for myself,” said Brown. “I want to improve on everything across the board that I can improve on.”

Brown said he’s excited to be back on the field, preparing for the 2020 season.

“Anytime when you step on the field with these guys and the coaches, it just brings a normal feeling in here, and I just forget about everything that is going on in the outside world,” said Brown. “It is a blessing to be able to play this game with my teammates and with these coaches and to have football back.”

Brown describes his new hairstyle as “turquoise at this point.”

“It started off darker blue and fades into this after a few washes,” said Brown with a smile during a video conference call on Wednesday. “We’ll see how long this lasts, but this is what it is right now.”

