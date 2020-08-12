Jeep association hosts ride through Sevier County to support veterans

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of Jeep lovers said they wanted veterans and first responders to know they’re appreciated; so, they held a ride from Sevierville into Gatlinburg.

The United States Jeep Association, which has members from seven states, held that ride, which was created after Pigeon Forge’s Veteran Parade was canceled due to the pandemic.

Josh Harris, a 10-year veteran and Jeep lover, said, “Giving back to any veterans, officers, first responders, we want to give back to them. We just don’t want them to feel like they’re forgotten with the way the world is right now.”

The association hopes to have another ride in the future, possibly near Labor Day, and they are interested in making the Veterans Day and Fourth of July ride an annual event.

