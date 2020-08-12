Advertisement

Kingsport police searching for child pornography suspect

According to reports, Squires was indicted after a year-long investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.
Curtis D. Squires
Curtis D. Squires
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect wanted in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Police said Curtis Squires was indicted by the Sullivan County Grand Jury on July 15 on six charges of sexual exploitation of a minor/ distribution of child pornography.

As of Wednesday morning, KPD says Squires “remains wanted and at large.”

Squires is described as a 20-year-old white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police described Squires as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing roughly 130 pounds.

Squires is currently listed as transient or homeless, but KPD reports he has ties to Kingsport, Sullivan County, Unicoi County and Erwin.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-229-9429.

