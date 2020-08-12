Kingsport police searching for two missing teens

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for two missing teenagers.

Police said Haydin Salter, 13, and Caitlin Russell, 14, were reported missing on Monday.

Both teens were last seen on the 400 block of New Beason Well Road in Kingsport.

According to investigators, foul play is not suspected. Officials said every effort is being made to find them.

Salter is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shorts.

Russell has blonde hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and red leggings.

Anyone who has information about the teens whereabouts is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

