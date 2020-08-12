Advertisement

Knox County Board of Education to finalize virtual education

The Knox County Board of Education will discuss spending millions of dollars to hire online-based teachers out of Florida.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education will discuss spending millions of dollars to hire online-based teachers out of Florida Wednesday night. This will be to help out in the county’s virtual classrooms this fall semester.

The board is expected to vote to approve a contract with the Florida Virtual School at a meeting tonight.

The contract would include buying educational software and services for the upcoming school year.

That would cost about $3 million dollars for the full school year.

Superintendent Bob Thomas told WVLT there are about 160 teaching vacancies within the district. If these vacancies aren’t filled, it could mean more than 1,000 students would not be able to be placed int the virtual program.

Some parents who have selected the KCS virtual learning option say they don’t mind who is teaching their students as long as they’re qualified. The parents also say they wish there was a way to have more local educators.

Knox County Schools students are set to return on August 24.

