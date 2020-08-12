Knox County case count benchmark changed to yellow, death rate remains red light

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department released an update on COVID-19 data benchmarks Wednesday.

The indicator for case count was changed from red to yellow, but health department spokesperson Charity Menefee said that doesn’t mean it’s time to relax.

“We cannot let off the gas,” said Menefee. “Having a few days of encouraging trends is good and we need that, I think everybody needs to hear it. But that doesn’t mean that the virus is gone. It’s absolutely still here in the community. And we don’t want things to spike back up. So we want everybody to continue to practice the five core actions everywhere to help prevent the spread of this infection.”

The utilization of a new lab in Knox County also led to the benchmarks for testing and turnaround time to change to green lights.

Menefee said test results in Knox County can now be expected to be returned within 24 to 48 hours.

