Advertisement

Knox County case count benchmark changed to yellow, death rate remains red light

The Knox County Health Department released an update on COVID-19 data benchmarks Wednesday.
Knox County data benchmarks as of August 12
Knox County data benchmarks as of August 12(City of Knoxville)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department released an update on COVID-19 data benchmarks Wednesday.

The indicator for case count was changed from red to yellow, but health department spokesperson Charity Menefee said that doesn’t mean it’s time to relax.

“We cannot let off the gas,” said Menefee. “Having a few days of encouraging trends is good and we need that, I think everybody needs to hear it. But that doesn’t mean that the virus is gone. It’s absolutely still here in the community. And we don’t want things to spike back up. So we want everybody to continue to practice the five core actions everywhere to help prevent the spread of this infection.”

The utilization of a new lab in Knox County also led to the benchmarks for testing and turnaround time to change to green lights.

Menefee said test results in Knox County can now be expected to be returned within 24 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Knox County Board of Education to finalize virtual education

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County Board of Education will discuss spending millions of dollars to hire online-based teachers out of Florida.

News

Colombia arrests Florida men accused of selling fake COVID cure that allegedly killed 7 people

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The office said seven Americans had died from using the substance.

News

South Carolina K-9 dies after being shot while tracking suspects

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina announced their K-9 Roscoe died Wednesday morning after being shot while tracking suspects.

News

TWRA limiting hunter education classes

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced Wednesday it is limiting its hunter education classes during the pandemic.

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances

Latest News

News

TBI looking for new leads in 2012 cold case murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked for the public’s help in the cold case murder of a Lauderdale County man.

News

NC woman lives through 6 generations of family, celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
A North Carolina woman with 88 great grandchildren celebrated her 100th birthday last weekend.

News

Kingsport police searching for child pornography suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, Squires was indicted after a year-long investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.

News

Metro Nashville police search for missing 13-year-old in 2003 cold case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Metro Nashville Police Department said a tip lead them to Hickman County in the search for a missing 13-year-old at the center of a 2003 cold case.

News

Two Nashville homeowners charged in house party investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The two could face a maximum of 11 months in jail.