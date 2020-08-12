Advertisement

Knox County Health Department data review reveals duplicate death reports

The Knox County Health Department said an audit of their COVID-19 data revealed two duplicate death reports.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said an audit of their COVID-19 data revealed two duplicate death reports.

Charity Menefee said the duplicate reports were the result of human error due to the deaths being reported to the health department by multiple agencies.

The death count listed on the Knox County Health Department COVID-19 data website changed from 46 to 45 on Wednesday.

“We have conducted a thorough data review for those who have passed away related to COVID-19. This has provided us an opportunity to clean up demographic data such as age, gender, and race and ethnicity. In addition to confirming the date of death, there may be some slight changes in the data which have been reflected on the website,” said Menefee. “Please note that the information received about COVID related mortalities comes from hospitals, healthcare providers, actually hospitals, which are healthcare providers, the regional forensic center and the state medical examiner’s office, and sometimes all three of those. During the data cleaning process, we identified two individuals that were duplicates within the data. This is why the total on the website appears to be less than it was yesterday, even though we lost another resident today. As we’ve done in the past, anytime we discover a reporting error or change, we will address it publicly. We take (the) integrity of our data very seriously.”

Menefee said the department regularly executes specific checks and balances to ensure the data is correct. The department said they will continue to be transparent about how the data is collected and will explain any time an error is made.

