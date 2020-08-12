Knox County School board discusses mask policies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County School Board of Education discussed a broad mask policy for schools Wednesday night. The proposal was under consideration on a first reading.

Board member Satterfield suggest a district-level policy because reopening schools was a district-level decision.

“I recommend we do have a policy in place,” she said, in an effort to alleviate confusion and differences among schools.

Board is discussing face coverings as a policy for students in K-12, employees and visitors. @wvlt This is the proposed policy fromBoard Member Satterfield. pic.twitter.com/s3eDXXsU9l — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) August 12, 2020

According to the proposed policy, students, staff and visitors would be required to wear face coverings at all times except for the following:

1. Students, employees, and visitors may remove masks or face coverings for eating and drinking;

2. Students, employees, and visitors may be exempted from this policy by the school principal due to a documented medical condition; and students with health, behavioral, or other disability concerns, as noted in his or her IEP or 504 plan(s), will be addressed on an individual basis and afforded all protections and safeguards under federal and state law;

3. Students, employees, and visitors may remove masks or face coverings on a case-by-case basis for specific instructional needs and other activities, as determined by the principal in consultation with the teacher, and permission will not be unreasonably withheld, in which case the teacher will utilize appropriate social distancing measures; and

4. Students, employees, and visitors may be exempted from this policy due to special behavioral or individualized needs as determined by the school principal.

One member called the proposed policy “too restrictive.”

