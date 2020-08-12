Knoxville College to donate masks to help stop spread of COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville College is donating masks to the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on our country, in particular, on people of color. To promote awareness and advocacy, Knoxville College will be donating free masks to the community on Saturday, August 15, 2020,” the college said in a release.

Knoxville College will be handing out masks “while supplies last” from 10:00 a.m. until noon and again from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the school.

“Knoxville College, through a partnership with the State of Tennessee, is supplying these masks as an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. We are a part of this community and we want to contribute by giving back through this small gesture.”

If you have any questions, contact KC Interim President Dr. Keith Lindsey at (865) 521-8064.

