Kroger recalls dip sold in Northeast Tennessee
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT) – Kroger announced it is recalling several cheese dips sold in Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and West Virginia due to a potential salmonella contamination.
The dips included in the recall were sold in plastic containers from May 15 to August 16.
The dips are below:
Anyone who bought the dips listed above are warned not to consume them and should return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.
If you have questions, you are asked to call Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.
