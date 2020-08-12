Advertisement

Kroger recalls dip sold in Northeast Tennessee

Kroger announced it is recalling several cheese dips sold in Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and West Virginia due to a potential salmonella contamination.
This Tuesday, June 12, 2012, photo shows a Kroger grocery store in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT) – Kroger announced it is recalling several cheese dips sold in Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and West Virginia due to a potential salmonella contamination.

The dips included in the recall were sold in plastic containers from May 15 to August 16.

The dips are below:

Kroger recall
Kroger recall(WJHL)

Anyone who bought the dips listed above are warned not to consume them and should return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.

If you have questions, you are asked to call Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

