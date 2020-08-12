Advertisement

LIVE: Board of Health says no need for order to limit social gatherings in Knox County

The Knox County Board of Health decided against voting on a proposed order to limit social gatherings in Knox County.
Knox County Board of Health discusses spread of COVID-19
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health on Wednesday decided against voting on a proposed order to limit social gatherings.

The measure would have banned social gatherings of more than 25 people who are 12 and over. The draft of the measure shows that violators of the order could be punished with a $50 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

“I am not prepared to put this up for a vote,” said Dr. Patrick O’Brien, saying the improving numbers in Knox County show there is no need for the measure at this time. “We can hold on to this if we need it, but I don’t want to do that if we don’t have to.”

“I’m delighted to see that our community is coming together to practice the five core actions and stop the spread... as my grandmother would say ‘I’m tickled pink,” said Dr. Maria Hurt. “What we’re doing is working and I don’t see any reason to impose any additional restrictions.”

Read more about the proposed order to limit social gatherings here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

