Metro Nashville Police search for missing 13-year-old in 2003 cold case.

CENTERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said a tip lead them to Hickman County in the search for a missing 13-year-old at the center of a 2003 cold case.

Tabitha Tuders (FBI)

Tabitha Tuders left home sometime after 7:30 a.m. on April 29, 2003, to catch a school bus at a nearby intersection. She did not board the bus and did not attend school that day.

In May 2016 the FBI raised the reward to $50,000 for any information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Tabitha’s disappearance is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, the Homicide-Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329, or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

Callers can remain anonymous and still qualify for a reward.

A law enforcement team, including MNPD Cold Case-Homicide detectives, Urban Search & Rescue officers & FBI agents, is in rural Hickman County today looking for evidence in the 2003 disappearance of 13-year-Old Tabitha Tuders. Recent information led investigators to Hickman County pic.twitter.com/2auIQYrLkN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 12, 2020

