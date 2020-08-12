Metro Nashville police search for missing 13-year-old in 2003 cold case
The Metro Nashville Police Department said a tip lead them to Hickman County in the search for a missing 13-year-old at the center of a 2003 cold case.
Tabitha Tuders left home sometime after 7:30 a.m. on April 29, 2003, to catch a school bus at a nearby intersection. She did not board the bus and did not attend school that day.
In May 2016 the FBI raised the reward to $50,000 for any information on her whereabouts.
Anyone with information about Tabitha’s disappearance is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, the Homicide-Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329, or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.
Callers can remain anonymous and still qualify for a reward.
