Metro Nashville police search for missing 13-year-old in 2003 cold case

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a tip lead them to Hickman County in the search for a missing 13-year-old at the center of a 2003 cold case.
Metro Nashville Police search for missing 13-year-old in 2003 cold case.
Metro Nashville Police search for missing 13-year-old in 2003 cold case.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said a tip lead them to Hickman County in the search for a missing 13-year-old at the center of a 2003 cold case.

Tabitha Tuders
Tabitha Tuders(FBI)

Tabitha Tuders left home sometime after 7:30 a.m. on April 29, 2003, to catch a school bus at a nearby intersection. She did not board the bus and did not attend school that day.

In May 2016 the FBI raised the reward to $50,000 for any information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Tabitha’s disappearance is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, the Homicide-Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329, or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

Callers can remain anonymous and still qualify for a reward.

