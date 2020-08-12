Microsoft announces new $1,400 Android phone

(CNN) -Microsoft announced Wednesday it will be releasing its first Android phone, the Surface Duo, for $1,400.

The Surface Duo will be released on September 10 and is described by the company as “a major new form factor,” with a dual-screen.

The two screens are 5.6-inch displays that combine into a tablet-like 8.1 inch display when unfolded. It also has a single camera that supports recording 4K video.

The company says it is promoting the Duo as a productivity device and optimizing the entire Office Suite for the Duo helping make video calls.

Pre-orders for the Duo are available starting Wednesday at Best Buy, Microsoft’s online store and AT&T.

