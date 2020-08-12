Nashville police searching for missing woman with dementia.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

74-year-old Jonnie Smith was last seen on Tuesday by her granddaughter. The granddaughter said she returned from work to find that Johnnie and her vehicle were gone.

MISSING: This is 74-year-old Johnnie Smith. She suffers from dementia and was reported missing Tues. by her... Posted by NewsChannel 5 Nashville on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

She may be in a vehicle with the Tennessee tag R3209A.

Smith is a black woman who stands 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has short white, silver hair and lives on Barksdale Lane in Nashville.

If you see or know of the whereabouts of Smith, you can call the Emergency Communications Department at 615-862-8600.

