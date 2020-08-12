Advertisement

NC woman lives through 6 generations of family, celebrates 100th birthday

A North Carolina woman with 88 great grandchildren celebrated her 100th birthday last weekend.
Julia Lee Kelley, 100, celebrates 100th birthday
Julia Lee Kelley, 100, celebrates 100th birthday(Kelley Oakley)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WVLT/ABC7) - A North Carolina woman with 88 great grandchildren celebrated her 100th birthday last weekend.

ABC7 reported Julia Kelley celebrated her 100th birthday during a family reunion. Kelley has lived through six generations of family members. She has five children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.

One of Kelley’s grandchildren took to Facebook wishing her a happy birthday.

“Dear Grandma I’m blessed to still have you! Today is your day...live it up! I pray that I live as long as you and still be cute and healthy! I still need to learn how to make those cakes from scratch like you but we still got time😍 Keep blessing us with just living...I love you and Happy Birthday!” the post reads.

Posted by Kelley Oakley on Saturday, August 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT via ABC7. All rights reserved.

