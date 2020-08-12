NC woman lives through 6 generations of family, celebrates 100th birthday
FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WVLT/ABC7) - A North Carolina woman with 88 great grandchildren celebrated her 100th birthday last weekend.
ABC7 reported Julia Kelley celebrated her 100th birthday during a family reunion. Kelley has lived through six generations of family members. She has five children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.
One of Kelley’s grandchildren took to Facebook wishing her a happy birthday.
“Dear Grandma I’m blessed to still have you! Today is your day...live it up! I pray that I live as long as you and still be cute and healthy! I still need to learn how to make those cakes from scratch like you but we still got time😍 Keep blessing us with just living...I love you and Happy Birthday!” the post reads.
