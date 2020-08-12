No general admission for Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - There will be no general admission for this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Wednesday morning, Churchill Downs released a 62-page health and safety operations plan that will limit attendance to the Kentucky Derby:

Due to physical distancing protocols and other safety measures in place to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, less than 23,000 guests are expected Sept. 5 for the rescheduled Kentucky Derby 146.

There will be no General Admission this year.

Churchill Downs stated in late June that General Admission would be limited to the 26-acre Infield. However, given current circumstances, pre-purchased General Admission tickets will be refunded, and the Infield will be closed.

Reserved seating will be limited to a maximum of 40% occupancy. Also, Standing Room Only or “Walk Around” tickets have been eliminated.

All outdoor ticket holders will be reseated in a new comparable location either prior to or during the event to provide for maximum distancing.

Temperature checks, medical questionnaires, physical distancing and mandatory face coverings will also be required upon entrance and movement within Churchill Downs.

