North Carolina woman accused of poisoning step-son, husband
A North Carolina woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly poisoning her husband and step-son in July.
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WECT reported the Wilmington Police Department said 72-year-old Susan McNair was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of contaminating food/drink with a controlled substance.
Police said McNair spiked her husband and step-son’s drinks with cleaning products and paint primer, causing them to fall seriously ill on July 28.
McNair was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under an $800,000 bond.
