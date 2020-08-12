Advertisement

North Carolina woman accused of poisoning step-son, husband

A North Carolina woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly poisoning her husband and step-son in July.
A North Carolina woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly poisoning her husband and step-son in July.
A North Carolina woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly poisoning her husband and step-son in July.(WPD)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WVLT/WECT) - A North Carolina woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly poisoning her husband and step-son in July.

WECT reported the Wilmington Police Department said 72-year-old Susan McNair was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of contaminating food/drink with a controlled substance.

Police said McNair spiked her husband and step-son’s drinks with cleaning products and paint primer, causing them to fall seriously ill on July 28.

McNair was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under an $800,000 bond.

