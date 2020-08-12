Oak Ridge Fire Chief transitions to teacher after 43 years

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Chief Darryl Kerley announced after 43 years of active fire service he will become a full-time Fire Service Instructor and Coordinator for the State of Tennessee.

Kerley served with four different fire departments during his career and served for 22 years as fire chief for three of those departments.

“Serving as Fire Chief for the important and historical City of Oak Ridge and being appointed to the Fire Commission by Governor Bill Haslam have been the highlights of my professional career. It truly has been an honor and privilege to serve as Fire Chief of such a great city and to be part of the development of the National Park at the K-25 site and the K-25 History Center,” said Chief Kerley. “This is one of the finest fire departments I’ve ever been associated with and has some of the best-trained people in the State of Tennessee.”

Kerley began his career in 1978 as a construction inspector for the Tennessee Valley Authority in Louisville, Tennessee. During his time with TVA Kerley began working 24-hour shifts with Rural Metro Fire Department on his days off.

In 1982, Kerley and his family moved to Seymour, Tennessee, where he began his 30-year career with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

He also spent nine years as a Fire Service Instructor with the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy, three years as a field services manager at Singleton Laboratory, and nine years as an office manager with Batson, Himes Norvell & Poe, Engineers & Land Surveyors.

Kerley became a Fire Protection Specialist with the K-25 Fire Department in 2001, before transferring to the City of Oak Ridge Fire Department.

Kerley served as Deputy Fire Chief from 2008 to 2011 before being promoted to Fire Chief.

“Chief Kerley has actively served the City of Oak Ridge as our Fire Chief since September 2011. His fire knowledge and practical experience have led the community well by achieving significant recognition throughout Tennessee. I would particularly point to his upgrading of all City fire facilities and obtaining the latest equipment and training,” said Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson.

