Painting with Pruitt: Arts and crafts with the First Lady of Tennessee football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football coach, Jeremy Pruitt’s wife, Casey, is helping parents with arts and science lessons on social media.

Casey said she taught art classes before she and Jeremy met. Now she is using her skills to help give parents ideas during the pandemic.

“I just would ask the boys, ‘what do y’all want to do this week?’ And you know the first week it was just a free for all and they said pirates so I was like, ‘okay, we’re just gonna make this work.’ And so we did counting with gold coins and, you know, I just kind of came up with learning activities and art projects that revolved around pirates and it’s just kind of evolved from there and I just asked the boys you know what themes they want to do and what they’re interested in. I think by doing that, it gives them like some ownership, and what we’re doing each week it really makes them want to do it because they know that they picked that theme,” said Casey.

The mom of three, a five and three-year-old sons and a six-month-old daughter, said she tried to come up with ideas that are fun and challenging, incorporating science, math and alphabet skills into the projects.

“I just cut these little dinosaurs out but I also say, you know what if you don’t want to sit there and cut and trace dinosaurs you can use dinosaur stickers. My boys made the little mountain for the volcano and then in my Instagram page I show you exactly how they did this, we just dropped some red and orange paints on top of the mountain, and we took a straw, and the boys blew the paint with a straw. So it kind of looks like an explosion and then but that also kind of got a science activity in there like, ‘what does wind do to paint and liquids and how can we control wind?’ So I kind of, you know, go through all the different subjects that you can do,” she said. “I always with all of my things make sure I do like some alphabets so last week with our ocean theme we did ‘j’ for jellyfish and you can kind of see, we made the little jellyfish with the tentacles and, but I tell you on the Instagram page like if you don’t have ribbon -- then you can, you know, use yarn, you can use a paper bag. But you paint or color with a red marker, I gotta tell you all the different things that you know you can use if you don’t have what I’m using.”

Casey begins the Instagram stories on her @TheFootballWifeLife page with the final project, then tells parents the materials they need to complete the project or alternative materials they may already have in the house.

“These are like simple things that you can do with just some, sometimes just paper scissors and markers. And then I walk you through step by step. What you’re going to do first and, and I also like to give you some really quick, easy ways to adapt it to what you have in your house so if you don’t have a circle stencils or a triangle since the last day okay usable use have used some different things that you probably just have lying around your house,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.