Robotic pets helping seniors in Alabama

(CNN) - The Alabama Department of Senior Services launched a new program to help older adults with isolation amid the pandemic.

With visits to nursing homes still under restrictions in multiple states, some agencies are trying to get creative to fight loneliness in homes.

The ADSS, along with other agencies in other states, partnered with pet manufacturer Ageless Innovation to develop their line of Joy for All Companion Pets that look, feel and sound like real pets.

CNN reported that the Alabama agency has had success and is into a second round of ordering robotic pets.

