SEC still in the game

As college football season remains in doubt
Discuss situation surrounding college football(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Big-10 and Pac-12 conferences postponed their football seasons on Tuesday with a heavy emphasis on player safety.

The Pac-12 included its return to play medical assessment along with its statement announcing that it would suspend all sports through the end of the year. This paragraph appeared on the first page.

“We are concerned about health outcomes related to the virus,” the assessment said. “Among these, there is new and evolving information regarding potential serious cardiac side effects in elite athletes. We do not have enough information to understand the short and long-term outcomes regarding these health issues.”

The Big Ten’s announcement included a similar theme of health uncertainty. and came a day after an ESPN report that highlighted the potential link between COVID-19 and myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart that can happen after viral infections. Tuesday afternoon, CBS Sports reported that at least 15 Big Ten athletes had been diagnosed with myocarditis. In fact, that health condition was the overriding factor for the Big-10 says Chris Low of ESPN:

If the Big-10 and Pac-12 saw enough risks from the coronavirus pandemic to postpone fall sports, why are the ACC, Big-12 and SEC still pushing forward? Are those three conferences seeing the same data?

If they are, they may be coming to different conclusions. The SEC pushed the start of its season back to Sept. 26 to see how coronavirus trends react on its campuses after students arrive for the fall semester. The late word Tuesday night was that the Big-12 presidents are reportedly committed to continuing to pursue playing football this fall. The ACC is set to start on Sept. 10, but could ultimately move some games back a few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

