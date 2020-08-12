Advertisement

South Carolina K-9 dies after being shot while tracking suspects

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina announced their K-9 Roscoe died Wednesday morning after being shot while tracking suspects.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANDERSON Co., South Carolina (WVLT) -The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina announced their K-9 Roscoe died Wednesday morning after being shot while tracking suspects.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce one of our beloved K9s has passed away. K9 Roscoe was shot last night while tracking fleeing suspects. Today, he died as a result,” said ACSO in a Facebook post.

Posted by Anderson County Sheriff's Office SC on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

