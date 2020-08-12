Stein Mart files bankruptcy, set to close ‘significant portion,’ possibly all of stores

(WJHL/WVLT) – Stein Mart, Inc. announced Wednesday it has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

A release on Stein Mart’s website added that it “expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar-stores.”

WJHL reported no specific stores have been named for closure. There are two Stein Marts located in Knoxville and one in Johnson City.

