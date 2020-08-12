Advertisement

Stein Mart files for bankruptcy, may close all locations

Stein Mart has announced it is filing for bankruptcy, and it plans to close most, if not all locations.
Stein Mart has announced it is filing for bankruptcy, and it plans to close most, if not all locations.(WKYT)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Stein Mart has announced its filing for bankruptcy, and it expects to close a significant amount of its locations as a result.

CEO Hunt Hawkins said the effects of the coronavirus on the economy and the existing retail environment are the prime reasons for the decision.

“The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale,” Hawkins said in a news release. “The Company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business.”

Stein Mart operates 281 stores across 30 states. It was founded in Mississippi in 1908.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

North Carolina woman who grew up on a plantation turns 103

Updated: moments ago
|
A North Carolina woman who grew up on a plantation turned 103 years old.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

News

Masters Golf Tournament date announced with no fans

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The 2020 Masters Golf Tournament is set to be held November 9-15 with no fans.

National

Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family’s drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97.

Politics Headlines

Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

Latest News

National

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

News

UT Study: 74% of Tennesseans support mask mandates

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A recent study released by The University of Tennessee shows that 74% of Tennesseans would support a mask mandate in their community.

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

News

Exposure to common colds could help determine how to fight COVID-19, study says

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A new study suggests individuals’ reactions to COVID-19 could be based on the body’s response to viruses like common colds.

Politics Headlines

Trump congratulates QAnon supporter Greene on Georgia win

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Marjorie Taylor Greene is part of a growing list of candidates who have expressed support for QAnon, a conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

National

New Xbox to launch in November

Updated: 1 hour ago
The new console’s price hasn’t been announced, but some experts speculate it will cost around $500.