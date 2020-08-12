Study says orange is the worst color to wear to an interview

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a recent survey, orange is one of the worst colors to wear to a job interview.

Many individuals wonder what to wear on a job interview to make the best impression. A recent survey by Harris Interactive looked at what attributes employers most often associate with colors candidates wear to job interviews.

More than 2,000 hiring managers and human resource professionals participated in the survey.

Blue was named the best color to wear on a job interview followed by black.

Most neutral colors were said to convey a sense of professionalism.

According to the survey, orange topped the list for the worst color to wear on a job interview. Orange was also considered the color most likely to be associated with someone who is unprofessional.

Black was considered a color that represents leadership, white was associated with being organized and brown was considered dependable, according to the survey.

Hiring managers said while wearing orange won’t necessarily keep someone from getting a job, they say it is best not to take the chance.

