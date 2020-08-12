TBI announces $2.5K reward for suspect on Most Wanted list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a $2,500 reward for a man wanted out of Rutherford County on murder charges.

TBI agents added Christopher Robinson, 37, to the Most Wanted list Wednesday.

Robinson is wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and TBI for first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, kidnapping and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Officials said Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Robinson is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, standing 6′2″ and weighing 200 pounds.

