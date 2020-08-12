TBI looking for new leads in 2012 cold case murder

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked for the public’s help in the cold case murder of a Lauderdale County man.

According to TBI, Raymond Theus, 58, was found fatally shot outside a Ripley restaurant on Oct. 20, 2012.

The father of two was last seen by his girlfriend on the morning of Oct. 20.

Theus’ family is now asking for any information to give them answers nearly 8 years later. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

