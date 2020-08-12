Tenn. woman catches burglar during visit to psychic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Investigators said a woman caught a burglar in the act when she went to a Berclair-based psychic Sunday.

CBS affiliate WREG reported that Taynika Williams knew something wasn’t right immediately when she pulled up to Psychic Reader and met a man at the door of the business. “I kept saying, ‘No, something ain’t right. She ain’t going to have anybody in her house like that while she’s not here',” Williams said.

Williams left the business and called Psychic Reader’s owner, Christine Taylor. Taylor said she had a premonition that someone would come into the house. “I just felt somebody was gonna come through my window,” she said. However, she said she had left the window open for her eight cats, giving the intruder an easy entrance.

Officials said the burglar vandalized the business, cut the phone lines, vandalized Taylor’s husband’s vintage Porsche and set a tarp on fire.

Williams kept the burglar talking arrived. He was later identified as Corey Davis, and he was charged with burglary. His bond was set at $7,500.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.