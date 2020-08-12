Tenn. woman charged with identity theft after police 100s of fake IDs found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Memphis investigators said a woman is accused of identity theft after she allegedly opened accounts at Target and ULTA using another person’s name.

WMC reported that 39-year-old Toni Gibson was accused in the thefts after Shelby County deputies identified her through store surveillance footage.

The sheriff’s office said a search of her home uncovered more than 100 fake driver’s licenses and a number of counterfeit checks.

