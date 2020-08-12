Two Nashville homeowners charged in house party investigation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police said two homeowners were charged with violating public health emergency orders in connection to a large house party.

Detectives issued arrest warrants for Christopher Eubank, 40, and Jeffrey Mathews, 36 Tuesday night.

According to reports, the house party was held on Aug. 1 as a promotional event for The Fashion House. Hundreds of people reportedly showed up to the house for the party that included photo shoots and tattoos.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper called the party “irresponsible,” and said a “Stop Use Order” was posted on the property for “illegally operating a commercial business in a residential district.”

Eubank and Mathews were charged with three separate counts of violating health orders by hosting a gathering in excess of 25 persons, not requiring social distancing and not requiring face coverings.

The two could face a maximum of 11 months in jail.

