TWRA limiting hunter education classes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced Wednesday it is limiting its hunter education classes during the pandemic.

The agency said instructors are teaching classes across the state with a classroom size to not exceed 25 students due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For students over the age of 21, the hunter education course can be completed online.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said more people are purchasing hunting and fishing licenses in 2020. TWRA officials said it’s no surprise because outdoor activities are great for following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

According to a report, 130,000 people purchased a hunting and fishing license for the first time in 2020. Nearly 50,000 people who had not purchased licenses in years, had them re-activated.

TWRA reported total revenue for hunting and fishing licenses are up 16 percent compared to 2019.

To find out how to obtain a hunting or fishing license, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.