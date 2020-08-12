Advertisement

TWRA limiting hunter education classes

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced it is limiting its hunter education classes during the pandemic.
(WYMT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced Wednesday it is limiting its hunter education classes during the pandemic.

The agency said instructors are teaching classes across the state with a classroom size to not exceed 25 students due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For students over the age of 21, the hunter education course can be completed online.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said more people are purchasing hunting and fishing licenses in 2020. TWRA officials said it’s no surprise because outdoor activities are great for following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

According to a report, 130,000 people purchased a hunting and fishing license for the first time in 2020. Nearly 50,000 people who had not purchased licenses in years, had them re-activated.

TWRA reported total revenue for hunting and fishing licenses are up 16 percent compared to 2019.

To find out how to obtain a hunting or fishing license, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Knox County Board of Education to finalize virtual education

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County Board of Education will discuss spending millions of dollars to hire online-based teachers out of Florida.

News

Colombia arrests Florida men accused of selling fake COVID cure that allegedly killed 7 people

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The office said seven Americans had died from using the substance.

News

South Carolina K-9 dies after being shot while tracking suspects

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina announced their K-9 Roscoe died Wednesday morning after being shot while tracking suspects.

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances

Latest News

News

TBI looking for new leads in 2012 cold case murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked for the public’s help in the cold case murder of a Lauderdale County man.

News

NC woman lives through 6 generations of family, celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
A North Carolina woman with 88 great grandchildren celebrated her 100th birthday last weekend.

News

Knox County case count benchmark changed to yellow, death rate remains red light

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department released an update on COVID-19 data benchmarks Wednesday.

News

Kingsport police searching for child pornography suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, Squires was indicted after a year-long investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.

News

Metro Nashville police search for missing 13-year-old in 2003 cold case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Metro Nashville Police Department said a tip lead them to Hickman County in the search for a missing 13-year-old at the center of a 2003 cold case.

News

Two Nashville homeowners charged in house party investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The two could face a maximum of 11 months in jail.