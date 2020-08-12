Advertisement

UT Study: 74% of Tennesseans support mask mandates

A recent study released by The University of Tennessee shows that 74% of Tennesseans would support a mask mandate in their community.
Sevier County Dolly Parton statue wears a mask / Source: (WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
74% of respondents sad they support a mask mandate in their community.
In addition, 39 percent of respondents said they believe wearing a mask is beneficial to both the wearer and those around them.

39% of respondents said masks equally benefit themselves and others.
The survey was conducted through a partnership with UT and Governor Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group.

According to the study’s website, “The group will be conducting statewide surveys every other week over the duration of the summer to track public opinion on the state’s reopening. The surveys will poll a representative sample of Tennesseans and report on citizens’ sense of safety and economic well-being as the state reopens.”

The survey answers also show how public opinion on matters related to the virus have changed since the pandemic began.

One response shows that the percent of respondents who said they are “extremely concerned” about their family’s health and well being rose to 37 percent in the last week of July over 30 percent in May.

39% of respondents said they were "extremely concerned" about their family's health and well being.
Despite a majority of Tennesseans expressing support for a mask mandate, Governor Bill Lee continues to resist any notion of implementing a statewide order.

“I think ... local buy-in is what gets folks to wear masks,” he said during a Tuesday press conference, adding that it was “a lot more compelling than a state dictate.”

To learn more about the study and see answers to additional survey questions on COVID-19 in Tennessee click here.

