2007 murder of Knoxville woman remains unsolved, police asking for help
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a 2007 unsolved murder.
Investigators said 24-year-old Jennifer Leeann Law’s body was found partially burned on September 15, 2007 on Hoitt Avenue after a neighbor called about a body in an alley.
Police said she had bruises on her face and arms, consistent with a struggle. Her cause of death was strangulation with post-mortem burning.
Her daughter said that the night before her body was discovered, they had gone to the fair.
Anyone with information is urged to call either 865-215-7021 or 865-215-7212 or email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov.
