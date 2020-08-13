Advertisement

3.6 billion robocalls made in July

Billions of robocalls were made in July, the numbers going up as call centers reopening amid the pandemic.
(WCAX)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Billions of robocalls were made in July, the numbers going up as call centers reopening amid the pandemic.

According to tracking service YouMail, 3.6 billion robocalls were made in the United States last month. That’s around 1,400 robocalls a day.

CNN reports that tackling the problem of robocalls is challenging for a number of reasons, including the fact that some automated calls are legitimate and used by businesses such as pharmacies. That makes it difficult for carriers and network operators to know which calls to block.

Beyond that, technology has made it much easier to make robocalls and make it look like the call is coming from the receiver’s area code. Plus, many callers might come from outside the US, where they may not know or care about the country’s laws.

“The development of the internet was fundamentally a good thing for consumers, but it also makes it much easier for someone to anonymously generate millions of illegal calls,” said Halley, who is also heading up the Industry Traceback Group. “The combination of the technological ease of making illegal calls — especially outside the United States but even within the United States — and the fact that there’s profit to be made, that’s why this keeps happening.”

While robocalls have been happening for years, efforts to end them have ramped up recently. Last year, the FCC approved a rule that allows US carriers to provide robocall-blocking tech to phone lines by default.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Police have man in custody after 5-year-old fatally shot

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested by Wilson police and the U.S. Marshals’ Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

News

Knox Co. Board of Health: There will be students who get COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health during a Wednesday meeting discussed the upcoming school year saying, “there will be students who get COVID-19.”

News

Maryville 8-year-old girl waits for heart transplant at Vanderbilt

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Anne Brock
An 8-year-old girl from Maryville is waiting for a heart transplant at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

News

TBI: Most Wanted fugitive in custody after turning himself into authorities

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous.

News

Knox County School board approves resolution seeking to delay testing

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County School Board of Education approved a resolution seeking the pausing of state-mandated testing for students due to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Grace Christian Academy prepares for in-person learning

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Grace Christian Academy students are preparing for in-person learning for the fall semester with a virtual option still in mind.

News

Tenn. dog owners charged after woman fatally mauled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three people were indicted in Memphis in connection to an incident where a dog fatally mauled a 59-year-old woman in April.

News

Major egg producer accused of price gouging amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Authorities in New York have accused of the United State's largest egg producers of hiking prices as demand surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

DNA match solves Alaska teen’s 1996 murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A DNA match has solved the 1996 strangulation murder of a teenager in southeast Alaska.

News

US shuts down 300 websites for selling fake products amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday it received a temporary restraining order against three defendants in Vietnam who are accused of operating more than 300 fake websites that exploited victims amid the pandemic.