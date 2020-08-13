3.6 billion robocalls made in July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Billions of robocalls were made in July, the numbers going up as call centers reopening amid the pandemic.

According to tracking service YouMail, 3.6 billion robocalls were made in the United States last month. That’s around 1,400 robocalls a day.

CNN reports that tackling the problem of robocalls is challenging for a number of reasons, including the fact that some automated calls are legitimate and used by businesses such as pharmacies. That makes it difficult for carriers and network operators to know which calls to block.

Beyond that, technology has made it much easier to make robocalls and make it look like the call is coming from the receiver’s area code. Plus, many callers might come from outside the US, where they may not know or care about the country’s laws.

“The development of the internet was fundamentally a good thing for consumers, but it also makes it much easier for someone to anonymously generate millions of illegal calls,” said Halley, who is also heading up the Industry Traceback Group. “The combination of the technological ease of making illegal calls — especially outside the United States but even within the United States — and the fact that there’s profit to be made, that’s why this keeps happening.”

While robocalls have been happening for years, efforts to end them have ramped up recently. Last year, the FCC approved a rule that allows US carriers to provide robocall-blocking tech to phone lines by default.

