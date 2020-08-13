AAA: Don’t hang your mask on your rear view mirror

(WVLT/WBRC) - Members of AAA Alabama warned drivers not to hang masks on rear view mirrors in their vehicles.

AAA says, while wearing a mask is important and keeping them on the mirror can be handy, it can cause vision issues and increase the risk of a crash, WBRC reported.

“Having a clear field of vision is extremely important to your safety when on the road,” says AAA Alabama spokesperson, Clay Ingram. “Items such as masks, air fresheners, parking placards or anything else that reduces your ability to see things around you is a safety hazard.”

AAA said, in a typical city, a driver encounters as many as 200 situations per mile.

