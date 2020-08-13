Advertisement

American considering cutting flights to many smaller cities

The changes could appear in schedules as early as next week.
All customers must comply with the requirement from the time they enter their departure airport until they leave the airport at their destination.
All customers must comply with the requirement from the time they enter their departure airport until they leave the airport at their destination.(Source: American Airlines)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is planning to drop flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities if a federal requirement to continue those flights expires at the end of next month, an airline official familiar with the matter said Thursday.

American agreed to keep serving those smaller cities as a condition of receiving $5.8 billion in federal payroll help this spring. However, the money and the requirement to serve those destinations both expire Sept. 30 unless they are extended.

The move by American could put more pressure on Congress and the White House to give passenger airlines another $25 billion for labor costs. Airline unions and the airlines, which are struggling with a steep downturn in revenue as the pandemic undercuts air travel, are lobbying Congress for the money.

The American Airlines official did not detail which cities could lose service, but the changes could appear in schedules as early as next week. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss planning that has not been made public.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leadership, spending issues addressed at Florida Virtual School, says Knox County Schools

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A report from the Florida Department of Education shows multiple issues were uncovered during an audit of Florida Virtual Schools, the company contracted by the Knox County Board of Education to assist with at-home teaching amid the pandemic.

News

Roane State confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Roane State Community College confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Fish falls from sky, gets wedged in car, Kingston driver claims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A driver in Kingston said he was shocked to find he hit a fish with his car while driving on I-40 Monday.

News

Tennessee-themed hotel makes its debut

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
A hotel full of Rocky Top, the Great Smoky Mountains and all things Tennessee made its debut in Knoxville Saturday.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 128,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 89k

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Solid rain threats the next three days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
But we dry out and keep the cooler weather next week

News

UT Chancellor says no tailgating on campus during football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Plowman said she hopes the football season can happen, but if it does there will not be tailgating.

News

Flying Anvil Theatre celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Flying Anvil Theatre will celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage on August 18.

News

Old Smoky Distillery added to Forbes 5000 companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Old Smoky Distillery achieved recognition on the Forbes 5000 list.

News

Deadline approaching for P-EBT applications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Tennessee families who need food assistance are encouraged to apply for the pandemic EBT program before the deadline on August 14.