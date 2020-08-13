Advertisement

Answering questions about high school sports

West AD Chris Caruthers discusses prep football and more
West high school Athletics Director
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The 2020 high school football season officially kicks off one week from today with the Rivalry Thursday opener featuring Gibbs at Halls on WBXX. Still questions remain regarding the safety of student athletes and that of fans. Helping answer some of those questions for us was West High Director of Athletics Chris Caruthers:

1. What is the plan for Friday night games at West High School regarding stadium capacity, concessions and face coverings?

2. What plan is in place as far accommodating band members and cheer squads at high school football games?

3. Have discussions taken place regarding the cleaning of the synthetic turf fields played on by Knox County athletes?

4. With social distancing and safety precautions in mind, what are the procedures in place for physical education classes in school?

5. Regarding the question of safety, how do you compare what’s happening at the collegiate level with leading high school athletes?

The West Rebels open the season Friday August 21st at Bearden. Remember to check out our Varsity All Access high school football season preview August 18th at 7 p.m. on WVLT.

