Advertisement

Body camera footage shows Calif. officer rescue disabled man from oncoming train

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in California pulled a man from a wheelchair that was stuck on railroad tracks seconds before the train came past, in a dramatic rescue caught on the officer’s body camera.

The Lodi Police Department says Officer Erika Urrea was patrolling Wednesday near the tracks when she saw the man and the railroad crossing arms starting to come down.

Unable to move the wheelchair, Urrea is seen dragging the man from it seconds before the train barrels through, striking the wheelchair and the man’s leg.

The 66-year-old man is at a hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Leadership, spending issues addressed at Florida Virtual School, says Knox County Schools

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A report from the Florida Department of Education shows multiple issues were uncovered during an audit of Florida Virtual Schools, the company contracted by the Knox County Board of Education to assist with at-home teaching amid the pandemic.

Politics Headlines

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

National

CDC issues coronavirus warning

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
The CDC Director has a strong warning for Americans regarding COVID-19.

Latest News

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer saves man stuck on railroad track

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Lodi police officer Erica Urrea just happened to see a man in a wheelchair who was stuck on some train tracks. She was able to pull him out of his chair just in the nick of time.

News

Roane State confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Roane State Community College confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

American considering cutting flights to many smaller cities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The changes could appear in schedules as early as next week.

Politics Headlines

UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

News

Fish falls from sky, gets wedged in car, Kingston driver claims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A driver in Kingston said he was shocked to find he hit a fish with his car while driving on I-40 Monday.

Politics Headlines

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.