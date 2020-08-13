Advertisement

Cars for Canines event to provide vaccinations for pets

The event will be the first large public event in the community since March due to the pandemic.
Classic cars
Classic cars(Ty Becker)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first-ever Cars for Canines event will be held in Oak Ridge on August 22.

The Cars for Canines event will feature a car show, contest, food trucks and a rabies vaccination clinic for pets.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the peninsula on 697 Melton Lake Drive

A car show sponsored by Summer Knight Cruisers will be held with awards for the top 25 cars. The entry fee is $20 per car and will benefit the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter and Anderson County Humane Society.

Classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles are invited to enter. Car show registration begins at 10 a.m. and awards will be given at 2 p.m. Door prizes will be given during the event for registered vehicles.

Demonstrations by K9-SOS and Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs will take place throughout the day. Food trucks there will include Smokin’ Good Times BBQ, Crazy Cubans, Forks in the Road, and Artistic Pops.

Dr. Matt Jinks, veterinarian at the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, will offer reduced $10 rabies shots and $20 microchips for dogs and cats while supplies last. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier.

“All precautionary health measures will be in place, including sanitation stations, social distancing and touchpoint minimization to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all,” Katy Watt, Explore Oak Ridge President, said. “This is the first organized community event in the City of Oak Ridge since March and we want to offer a family-friendly experience in an open area that will allow participants to social distance, while having fun outdoors with their family.”

Visitors and participants are encouraged to wear face masks and socially distance.

