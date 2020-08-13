City chooses first Black female mayor in Tennessee

CHARLESTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Charleston has made history by having the first Black female mayor in Tennessee.

Donna McDermott was chosen to be mayor by the Charleston Commission Tuesday night, WDEF reports.

McDermott, the former vice mayor, has taken office following the death of Mayor Walter Goode, who passed away last month.

Bradley County has made history twice now, choosing the first Black mayor and first Black police chief in the state.

