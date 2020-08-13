Advertisement

Community members to discuss future of the Bull Run Fossil Plant site

Members of the public will be invited to ask questions and share their thoughts about how they would like to see the site used.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bull Run Neighbors group will join members of the Claxton community to discuss the future of the Bull Run Fossil Plant site.

The virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, August 13, at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Members of the public will be invited to ask questions and share their thoughts about how they would like to see the site used.

Officials said the focus of the meeting will be on strong community dialogue and ensuring all participants have an opportunity to speak.

The presentation and discussion will include information about TVA’s most recent announcements about the future of the site, as well as updates on coal ash storage and soil testing.

TVA has been invited to send representatives to hear community feedback and respond to participant questions.

To join the Zoom call, click here. To join by phone, call (301) 715-8592 and use PIN number 461070#.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zoo Knoxville welcomes rare bird hatchling

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
For the first time, a “Blue crowned laughingthrush” hatched at the zoo on July 16.

News

Tennessee lawmakers end session on protests, COVID liability

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the proposal targeting protests, those who illegally camp on state property would now face a Class E felony.

Forecast

Scattered pop-ups today ahead of batches of heavy rain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
It's a steamy Thursday, helping to create some rain and storms. It will be rainy at times to end the week and on into the weekend.

News

Answering questions about high school sports

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Caruthers opens up about Friday night football plans, cheer and band teams and the cleaning of synthetic turf playing fields

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances

News

Knox Co. Board of Health: There will be students who get COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health during a Wednesday meeting discussed the upcoming school year saying, “there will be students who get COVID-19.”

News

Tennessee lawmakers pass COVID-19 liability legislation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that seeks to protect Tennessee business owners from “frivolous lawsuits” related to COVID-19.

News

Maryville 8-year-old girl waits for heart transplant at Vanderbilt

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
An 8-year-old girl from Maryville is waiting for a heart transplant at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Eye on Education

Knox County Board of Education approves virtual education contract

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County Board of Education will discuss spending millions of dollars to hire online-based teachers out of Florida.

News

TBI: Most Wanted fugitive in custody after turning himself into authorities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous.