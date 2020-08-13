Community members to discuss future of the Bull Run Fossil Plant site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bull Run Neighbors group will join members of the Claxton community to discuss the future of the Bull Run Fossil Plant site.

The virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, August 13, at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Members of the public will be invited to ask questions and share their thoughts about how they would like to see the site used.

Officials said the focus of the meeting will be on strong community dialogue and ensuring all participants have an opportunity to speak.

The presentation and discussion will include information about TVA’s most recent announcements about the future of the site, as well as updates on coal ash storage and soil testing.

TVA has been invited to send representatives to hear community feedback and respond to participant questions.

To join the Zoom call, click here. To join by phone, call (301) 715-8592 and use PIN number 461070#.

