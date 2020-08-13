Advertisement

Crossville police bust mobile counterfeit bill ring

The Crossville Police Department said three suspects were arrested in connection to a mobile counterfeit bill ring.
(KY3)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Crossville Police Department said three suspects were arrested in connection to a mobile counterfeit bill ring.

Investigators said that at least six people went to multiple businesses across several counties and bought products using fake money and passed out stolen merchandise. On August 12, police said they visited at least 15 businesses.

While at the Woodmere Mall Dollar General Store, investigators said employees obtained the group’s tag and vehicle descriptions, and they were later spotted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Lantana Road.

Investigators said three people were arrested in one of the vehicles; more than $3,000 in cash was recovered, and police said they found more than 30 counterfeit bills.

They also recovered several hundred dollars worth of stolen property. Police said that 27 counterfeit bills were recovered from businesses in Crossville, and the U.S. Secret Service is now involved with the investigation.

Police said a juvenile was found in the vehicle, but has not been found. At least two suspects remain at large in a grey SUV.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Lee says he had an ‘encouraging’ conversation with UT on football season

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Lee said he had an "encouraging" conversation with UT Chancellor Donde Plowman about the future of college football this season amid the pandemic.

News

Southwest Airlines removes autistic boy and his family over face mask

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Southwest Airlines removed a passenger and her 3-year-old son from a Monday flight after the boy, who has autism, refused to wear a face mask and became upset.

News

City chooses first Black female mayor in Tennessee

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Donna McDermott was chosen to be mayor by the Charleston Commission Tuesday night, WDEF reports.

News

Man charged in I-40 shooting

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Memphis man was arrested in connection to a June 24 shooting that happened on I-40.

News

2007 murder of Knoxville woman remains unsolved, police asking for help

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help with a 2007 unsolved murder.

Latest News

News

TBI: Knoxville murder suspect captured in North Carolina

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a suspect on its Most Wanted list has been captured.

News

Funeral services Thursday evening for 5-year-old shot to death in Wilson

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

News

Leadership, spending issues addressed at Florida Virtual School, says Knox County Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A report from the Florida Department of Education shows multiple issues were uncovered during an audit of Florida Virtual Schools, the company contracted by the Knox County Board of Education to assist with at-home teaching amid the pandemic.

News

Roane State confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Roane State Community College confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

American considering cutting flights to many smaller cities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The changes could appear in schedules as early as next week.