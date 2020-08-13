Crossville police bust mobile counterfeit bill ring

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Crossville Police Department said three suspects were arrested in connection to a mobile counterfeit bill ring.

Investigators said that at least six people went to multiple businesses across several counties and bought products using fake money and passed out stolen merchandise. On August 12, police said they visited at least 15 businesses.

While at the Woodmere Mall Dollar General Store, investigators said employees obtained the group’s tag and vehicle descriptions, and they were later spotted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Lantana Road.

Investigators said three people were arrested in one of the vehicles; more than $3,000 in cash was recovered, and police said they found more than 30 counterfeit bills.

They also recovered several hundred dollars worth of stolen property. Police said that 27 counterfeit bills were recovered from businesses in Crossville, and the U.S. Secret Service is now involved with the investigation.

Police said a juvenile was found in the vehicle, but has not been found. At least two suspects remain at large in a grey SUV.

