Deadline approaching for P-EBT applications

Tennessee families who need food assistance are encouraged to apply for the pandemic EBT program before the deadline on August 14.
Groceries
Groceries(WCTV)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee families who need food assistance are encouraged to apply for the P-EBT program before the deadline on August 14.

“Schools are a place for children to receive nutritious meals during the school year and unfortunately many lost access to those meals when their schools closed due to COVID-19,” said Tennessee Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “Our P-EBT program has filled this nutritional need for nearly half of all students in the state of Tennessee and we hope to add to that total. Supporting families now will help us continue to build a thriving Tennessee.”

P-EBT provides parents with $5.70 in benefits per child for each day that child qualifies. These benefits can be used to purchase food at any establishment that accepts EBT.

Anyone who already received SNAP or TANF benefits need to apply again to receive the benefits.

To apply click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

