Advertisement

Doctors weigh in on risks of heart condition linked to COVID-19

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Myocarditis is a heart condition that can stem from the Novel Coronavirus.

It also could be another deciding factor for the possible return of college sports.

Emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said it’s typically caused by the immune system trying to fight off a viral infection. He said symptoms include chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath and decreased activity tolerance.

Dr. Vincent Sorrell, professor of medicine and cardiologist at UK Hospital, said he sees the condition more in Kentucky than in other states.

“None of us are really surprised that we are seeing cases, rare, but cases, of pretty bad Myocarditis involving people that are covid positive,” he said.

The doctors said most cases of the disease are mild, but it can be very serious, and can cause long-term damage.

Damage that could prevent athletes from playing now, and in the long run.

“All athletes have the stress on the heart and the ones that have greater contact have another risk of transmission,” Dr. Sorrell said.

College officials are left to decide if players are allowed on the field, knowing the risks could run high.

“Imagine if you’re somebody who’s a pretty good athlete and have this, there’s no chance of making it to the pros then you can always say that you’re going to be the best player that ever existed, and there’s no argument at that point because you can’t show it,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Sorrell said knowing young men are more likely to be affected is an important consideration in this game time decision.

“I do feel that people are making an abundance of caution decisions probably for the right reasons medically,” he said.

ESPN has reported that at least five players in the Big 10 Conference and more athletes in others have been diagnosed with Myocarditis.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee Smokies announce 2020 fall ball registration

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The league will begin on Sept. 21 for current high school baseball players.

News

Zoo Knoxville welcomes rare bird hatchling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
For the first time, a “Blue crowned laughingthrush” hatched at the zoo on July 16.

News

Tennessee lawmakers end session on protests, COVID liability

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the proposal targeting protests, those who illegally camp on state property would now face a Class E felony.

News

Community members to discuss future of the Bull Run Fossil Plant site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Members of the public will be invited to ask questions and share their thoughts about how they would like to see the site used.

Forecast

Scattered pop-ups today ahead of batches of heavy rain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
It's a steamy Thursday, helping to create some rain and storms. It will be rainy at times to end the week and on into the weekend.

Latest News

News

Answering questions about high school sports

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Caruthers opens up about Friday night football plans, cheer and band teams and the cleaning of synthetic turf playing fields

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances

News

Knox Co. Board of Health: There will be students who get COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health during a Wednesday meeting discussed the upcoming school year saying, “there will be students who get COVID-19.”

News

Tennessee lawmakers pass COVID-19 liability legislation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that seeks to protect Tennessee business owners from “frivolous lawsuits” related to COVID-19.

News

Maryville 8-year-old girl waits for heart transplant at Vanderbilt

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
An 8-year-old girl from Maryville is waiting for a heart transplant at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Eye on Education

Knox County Board of Education approves virtual education contract

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County Board of Education will discuss spending millions of dollars to hire online-based teachers out of Florida.