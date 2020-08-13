Advertisement

Dolly Parton announces first Christmas album in 30 years

Parton’s last holiday album, Home for Christmas, was released in 1990.
FILE - In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Parton will perform a new song “Faith” in a gospel medley at the Country Music Association Awards on the Nov. 13 awards show in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will ring in the holiday season with the release of her first holiday album in decades.

The album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, will be released on October 2.

Parton told Billboard she wanted the album name to be “cute and clever” and was inspired by “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” by Burl Ives.

Several celebrities will be featured on the album, including Michael Buble, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson and Jimmy Fallon.

Parton’s last holiday album, Home for Christmas, was released in 1990.

