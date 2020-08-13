Dolly Parton announces first Christmas album in 30 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will ring in the holiday season with the release of her first holiday album in decades.

The album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, will be released on October 2.

Parton told Billboard she wanted the album name to be “cute and clever” and was inspired by “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” by Burl Ives.

Several celebrities will be featured on the album, including Michael Buble, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson and Jimmy Fallon.

Parton’s last holiday album, Home for Christmas, was released in 1990.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.