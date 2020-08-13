Advertisement

Federal appeals court upholds constitutionality of all-male military draft system

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said "only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent."
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said "only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent."(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system Thursday, citing a 1981 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said "only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent."

The case was argued in March and was the result of a lawsuit by the National Coalition for Men and two men challenging the male-only draft. Their arguments had been that the the 1981 case was decided at a time when women were largely absent from combat.

There was no dissent in Thursday's ruling from a three-judge panel. Plaintiffs in the case could seek a rehearing before the full court or go to the Supreme Court.

The U.S. government stopped drafting young men into the military in 1973. But every male must still register for the draft when he turns 18.

Earlier this year — after the arguments before the 5th Circuit — a federal commission recommended including women in the military draft system.

“The Commission concluded that the time is right to extend Selective Service System registration to include men and women, between the ages of 18 and 26. This is a necessary and fair step, making it possible to draw on the talent of a unified Nation in a time of national emergency,” a summary to the commission’s final report said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Chicken wings test positive for coronavirus in China

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Health officials tested people who came in contact with the product, and all results were negative. Officials did not say the brand of the chicken product.

Coronavirus

Texas family kicked off Southwest flight over kid's mask

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
A 3-year-old boy with autism wouldn't wear a face mask on the plane, so Southwest had to ask him and his family to get off.

Politics Headlines

Trump opposes USPS funding, says mail voting hard without it

Updated: 27 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

National

US official says FBI joining Beirut explosion investigation

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He said the participation in the probe is one of the ways the US is helping Lebanon in dealing with the aftermath of the drastic explosion.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

President Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The announcement makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties to Israel.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, making it the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

News

How to stay safe on public transportation during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
How safe is public transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming traffic shift on Alcoa Highway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to TDOT, the work is expected to be complete by Friday, August 21.

News

Nashville bars allowed to reopen Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Nashville bars will be allowed to reopen Monday, according to a report from WTVF.

National

Crews try to tame massive forest fire north of Los Angeles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous plume of smoke was visible across much of Southern California after the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in dense forest land.